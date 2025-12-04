First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 258,403 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Travelers Companies worth $390,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $296.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,665.08. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.