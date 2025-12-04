First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,899,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.58% of Gen Digital worth $467,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Gen Digital by 60.4% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Price Performance

Gen Digital stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

View Our Latest Report on GEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.