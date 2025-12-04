First Trust Advisors LP Has $484.04 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500,722 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 418,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of eBay worth $484,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 153.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Arete upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,385. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

