Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,411 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises 1.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Terreno Realty worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $819,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $285,242.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

