DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,809 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 6.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.27% of SBA Communications worth $68,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $351,084,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,009 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $152,973,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,815 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $187.34 on Thursday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $185.13 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.26.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $219.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.63.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

