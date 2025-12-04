Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL Stock Position Lifted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 53,101 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Global Ship Lease worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.36 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Global Ship Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

