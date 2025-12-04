FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 39,835 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,835 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 16.5% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ISTB stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1693 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

