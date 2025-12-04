Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 42,967 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

