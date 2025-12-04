Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

