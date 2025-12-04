Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McMill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $523,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $307.61 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.98.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

