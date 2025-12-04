Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 50,133 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $52,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

