Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). In a filing disclosed on December 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Verizon Communications stock on November 19th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 11/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/5/2025.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2%

VZ opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 21,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

