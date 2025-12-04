Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Welch Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total value of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,346.42. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,080.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,083.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.64%.BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.46 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.59.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

