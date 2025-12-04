Belden Inc $BDC Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Belden accounts for 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $72,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 6.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Belden by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Belden by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 30.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.19. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $133.77.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

