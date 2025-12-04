Channing Capital Management LLC Has $81.41 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,603 shares during the period. Herc accounts for 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $81,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 158.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 114.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $235.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

