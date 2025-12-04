Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.