Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 56,676 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 834,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,676 shares during the period. Brink’s comprises 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $74,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brink’s by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.11. Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.16% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.