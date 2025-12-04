Cutler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 540.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

