Channing Capital Management LLC Has $91.67 Million Stock Position in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,106 shares during the quarter. Parsons accounts for approximately 2.5% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $91,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 72.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,594,000 after buying an additional 793,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,764 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Parsons Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE PSN opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. Parsons Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.