EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

