Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $58,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $8,480,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $94.99 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.62%.The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.