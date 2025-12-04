Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,980 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

