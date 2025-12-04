Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Holdings Lowered by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $85,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,418,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,881,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $47,769,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 936,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $136.72 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

