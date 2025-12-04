Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 392.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.07.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $265.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.Labcorp’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

