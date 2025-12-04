Channing Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $258.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $297.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 465,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,011 shares of company stock worth $39,835,990. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

