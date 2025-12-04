Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,269 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 308.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,443,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $326.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.58 and a 52 week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

