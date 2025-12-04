Channing Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 530,873 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.05 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $210.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.