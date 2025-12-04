Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 203,510 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,510 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.0% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 56.5% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,764 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

