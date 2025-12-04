Channing Capital Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,586 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,857,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 301,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National Vision by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,756 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $9,531,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EYE opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -950.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

