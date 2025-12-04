The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $58,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.25 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $394.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

