Channing Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,876 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

