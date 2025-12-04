Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 26,957 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 159.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 139,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.