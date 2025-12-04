Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $54.08 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $54,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $1,185,576,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $211,415,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $301.00 to $239.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred Lin bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,876,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 514,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,300,493.47. This trade represents a 32.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,489 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.36, for a total transaction of $4,588,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,776,996.80. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 679,563 shares of company stock worth $152,902,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $222.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.93 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

