Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $89,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:WM opened at $216.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

