EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $78,256,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,954,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,444,000 after buying an additional 389,005 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,384,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,741,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,817,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Kirby Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $112.89 on Thursday. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $123.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $3,163,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,543.69. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,923 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $207,357.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,071.04. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,871. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.