EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

