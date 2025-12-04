EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

