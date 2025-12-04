Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stake Boosted by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after buying an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $532,360,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,210,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,993,000 after acquiring an additional 555,018 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This trade represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,625 shares of company stock worth $38,157,158 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.35.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $580.61 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

