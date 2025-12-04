EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,351 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,351 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

