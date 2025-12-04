Financial Contrast: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) versus Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and Porsche Automobil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 2 4 8 3 2.71 Porsche Automobil 0 7 0 0 2.00

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $25.37, indicating a potential upside of 34.32%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Porsche Automobil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -4.02% -9.25% -3.12% Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares XPeng and Porsche Automobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.1% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Porsche Automobil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $60.29 billion 0.30 -$805.43 million ($0.42) -44.96 Porsche Automobil N/A N/A -$21.66 billion N/A N/A

XPeng has higher revenue and earnings than Porsche Automobil.

Volatility and Risk

XPeng has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPeng beats Porsche Automobil on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

