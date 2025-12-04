Head-To-Head Review: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) vs. EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and EAU Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -19.15% -19.45% -12.24% EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and EAU Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Given EAU Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EAU Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and EAU Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $60.66 million 4.08 -$19.98 million ($0.66) -20.24 EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EAU Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company’s fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

