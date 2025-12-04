Head-To-Head Review: Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) versus Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Tencent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $780.86 million 3.30 $215.59 million $1.75 11.27 Tencent $91.85 billion 7.82 $27.00 billion $3.25 24.16

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Upwork and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 4 10 0 2.71 Tencent 0 0 3 1 3.25

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Tencent has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.92%. Given Tencent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 31.63% 41.05% 19.66% Tencent 29.87% 19.47% 11.52%

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent beats Upwork on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

