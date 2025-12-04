CW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,406 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TKO Group by 569.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $212.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.65.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,309,563.04. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $48,976.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,062.68. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $3,815,989. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

