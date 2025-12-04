CW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,582 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 3.4%

C stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.