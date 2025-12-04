Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $12.05. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 62,968 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $90.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.51. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $38,448.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,007.06. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $86,038. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 573,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 183.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

