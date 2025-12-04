ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and traded as high as $52.45. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 15,517 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 50.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
