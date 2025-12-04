Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several analysts recently commented on ERII shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.20 target price on Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 3.3%

ERII stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $789.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.13. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Yeung sold 9,168 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $165,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,642. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 72,333 shares of company stock worth $1,122,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 242,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $3,802,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,662.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

