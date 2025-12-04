Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.40 and traded as high as C$20.59. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$20.52, with a volume of 231,204 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. CIBC raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.42.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 212.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

Featured Stories

