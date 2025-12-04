Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.38 and traded as low as GBX 24.20. Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 24.20, with a volume of 38,309 shares traded.

Empresaria Group Trading Down 6.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

