Insider Selling: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells $2,089,360.35 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Buss sold 74,487 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,089,360.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,678,158.15. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE LTH opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Life Time Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

